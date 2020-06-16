All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:26 AM

4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G

4645 Merrimar Circle East · (614) 451-0906
Location

4645 Merrimar Circle East, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
2 bed 1 bath second floor apartment just outside of Upper Arlington. Great location near 315 entrance, shopping, bus line. Vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Tons of cabinet space. Balcony off family room. Very large master bed closet. Kitchen fully equipped including dishwasher. Washer/dryer unit in master. Complex amenities include pool, tennis court, club house, laundry facility and dog walking accommodations. Tenant pays electric. Certain pets with pet rent and non-refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G have any available units?
4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G have?
Some of 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G pet-friendly?
Yes, 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G is pet friendly.
Does 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G offer parking?
Yes, 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G does offer parking.
Does 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G have a pool?
Yes, 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G has a pool.
Does 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G have accessible units?
No, 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G has units with dishwashers.
