4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G

Amenities
2 bed 1 bath second floor apartment just outside of Upper Arlington. Great location near 315 entrance, shopping, bus line. Vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Tons of cabinet space. Balcony off family room. Very large master bed closet. Kitchen fully equipped including dishwasher. Washer/dryer unit in master. Complex amenities include pool, tennis court, club house, laundry facility and dog walking accommodations. Tenant pays electric. Certain pets with pet rent and non-refundable deposit.