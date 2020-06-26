All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

4643 Boynton Pl

4643 Boynton Place · No Longer Available
Location

4643 Boynton Place, Columbus, OH 43227
Shady Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4643 Boynton Place
OPEN HOUSE Sat 6/8/19 3-4PM

Freshly remodeled home! 3 bed, 1 bath, with freshly refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen, new paint, a 3 seasons room AND a 2 car garage!!

Section 8 NOT accepted.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action
Web-site with all of our rentals www.capraterentals.com

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.
Property Viewing Details:
We do showings the following ways:
Open houses-Every Sat
Private showings-text your driverï¿½??s license or state ID to 614-270-3031 along with a selfie, and what address you want to see, along with your preferred day /time.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.
Pets:
If pets are accepted, there is a $150.00 non-refundable pet deposit and itï¿½??s $25 per month, per pet. Dog bite insurance is required on all dogs.
Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Rent lock to move in.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.
We accept the best application for each house.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved.
Once approved, we will not write your lease up, until you have paid the $75 lease write up and onboarding fee.
We do not hold any homes until the deposit is paid. We will hold a home for 14 days with a deposit.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.

We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4643 Boynton Pl have any available units?
4643 Boynton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4643 Boynton Pl have?
Some of 4643 Boynton Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4643 Boynton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4643 Boynton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4643 Boynton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4643 Boynton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4643 Boynton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4643 Boynton Pl offers parking.
Does 4643 Boynton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4643 Boynton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4643 Boynton Pl have a pool?
No, 4643 Boynton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4643 Boynton Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 4643 Boynton Pl has accessible units.
Does 4643 Boynton Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4643 Boynton Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
