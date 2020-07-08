All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

461 Reinhard Avenue

461 Reinhard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

461 Reinhard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Merion Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Marion Village is perfect for you. Hardwood floor throughout first floor, with wood vinyl flooring in the kitchen. Storage space in the basement, along with washer/dryer hook-ups. Perfect home for you! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1134 Sqft.

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- Carpet
- Hardwood/vinyl Floor

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Yes

SECTION 8
- No

RENT
- $1350/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. No Evictions in the last 3 years.
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1350 X 3= $4050 net monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Reinhard Avenue have any available units?
461 Reinhard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 Reinhard Avenue have?
Some of 461 Reinhard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Reinhard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
461 Reinhard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Reinhard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 461 Reinhard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 461 Reinhard Avenue offer parking?
No, 461 Reinhard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 461 Reinhard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Reinhard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Reinhard Avenue have a pool?
No, 461 Reinhard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 461 Reinhard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 461 Reinhard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Reinhard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Reinhard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

