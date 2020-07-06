46 Haldy Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with patio deck that's great for entertaining! Just 15 minutes to Downtown! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.