Last updated December 5 2019 at 9:15 PM

46 Haldy Avenue

46 Haldy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

46 Haldy Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with patio deck that's great for entertaining! Just 15 minutes to Downtown! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Haldy Avenue have any available units?
46 Haldy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Haldy Avenue have?
Some of 46 Haldy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Haldy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
46 Haldy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Haldy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Haldy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 46 Haldy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 46 Haldy Avenue offers parking.
Does 46 Haldy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Haldy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Haldy Avenue have a pool?
No, 46 Haldy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 46 Haldy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 46 Haldy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Haldy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Haldy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

