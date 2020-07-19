All apartments in Columbus
46 E Woodrow Ave

46 E Woodrow Ave · No Longer Available
Location

46 E Woodrow Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minimum of two occupants
Maximum of seven occupants
Section 8 accepted
Specific application must be filled out in office
Must meet unit specific income guidelines.
Pets accepted with pet fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 E Woodrow Ave have any available units?
46 E Woodrow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 46 E Woodrow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
46 E Woodrow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 E Woodrow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 E Woodrow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 46 E Woodrow Ave offer parking?
No, 46 E Woodrow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 46 E Woodrow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 E Woodrow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 E Woodrow Ave have a pool?
No, 46 E Woodrow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 46 E Woodrow Ave have accessible units?
No, 46 E Woodrow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 46 E Woodrow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 E Woodrow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 E Woodrow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 E Woodrow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
