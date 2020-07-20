All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4562 Errington Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4562 Errington Rd
Last updated June 9 2019 at 7:53 PM

4562 Errington Rd

4562 Errington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4562 Errington Road, Columbus, OH 43227
Shady Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
Section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Mix Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for specific details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4562 Errington Rd have any available units?
4562 Errington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4562 Errington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4562 Errington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4562 Errington Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4562 Errington Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4562 Errington Rd offer parking?
No, 4562 Errington Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4562 Errington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4562 Errington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4562 Errington Rd have a pool?
No, 4562 Errington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4562 Errington Rd have accessible units?
No, 4562 Errington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4562 Errington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4562 Errington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4562 Errington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4562 Errington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing