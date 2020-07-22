All apartments in Columbus
4539 Blue Largo Ct
4539 Blue Largo Ct

4539 Blue Largo Court · No Longer Available
Location

4539 Blue Largo Court, Columbus, OH 43230
Wexmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 01/18/20 Gahanna Bungalow - Property Id: 201314

Complete remodel; all new luxury vinyl flooring and carpeting throughout, white trim, doors and cabinets, new bathroom vanity, light, mirror, new kitchen counters, modern lighting, outlets, freshly painted. Private patio and fenced backyard. One car attached garage. Gahanna schools. Close to Easton, Port Columbus, 670/270 exit, and Creekside.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201314
Property Id 201314

(RLNE5468985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 Blue Largo Ct have any available units?
4539 Blue Largo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 Blue Largo Ct have?
Some of 4539 Blue Largo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 Blue Largo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4539 Blue Largo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 Blue Largo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4539 Blue Largo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4539 Blue Largo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4539 Blue Largo Ct offers parking.
Does 4539 Blue Largo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4539 Blue Largo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 Blue Largo Ct have a pool?
No, 4539 Blue Largo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4539 Blue Largo Ct have accessible units?
No, 4539 Blue Largo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 Blue Largo Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 Blue Largo Ct has units with dishwashers.
