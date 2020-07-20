Rent Calculator
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4521 Noe Bixby Rd
4521 Noe Bixby Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4521 Noe Bixby Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Pine Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4521 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus, OH 43232 - Property Id: 111289
This lovely home is available for rent as soon as possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111289
Property Id 111289
(RLNE4809977)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have any available units?
4521 Noe Bixby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have?
Some of 4521 Noe Bixby Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4521 Noe Bixby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Noe Bixby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Noe Bixby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd offer parking?
No, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have a pool?
No, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have accessible units?
No, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd has units with dishwashers.
