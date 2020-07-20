All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4521 Noe Bixby Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4521 Noe Bixby Rd
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

4521 Noe Bixby Rd

4521 Noe Bixby Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4521 Noe Bixby Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4521 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus, OH 43232 - Property Id: 111289

This lovely home is available for rent as soon as possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111289
Property Id 111289

(RLNE4809977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have any available units?
4521 Noe Bixby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have?
Some of 4521 Noe Bixby Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Noe Bixby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Noe Bixby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Noe Bixby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd offer parking?
No, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have a pool?
No, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have accessible units?
No, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Noe Bixby Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Noe Bixby Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing