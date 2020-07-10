4481 Smoky Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, close to easton, and easy access to 161 and 270. There is a deck, along with a 1 car garage.. In addition to the living room there is a family room on the lower level. Pets are allowed with an added $250 non refundable pet fee and an added $25/month (covers up to 2 pets). Qualifications include credit score for all adults over 610, household income over $4000. No section 8 or past evictions considered.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.