Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 446 E Tompkins Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
446 E Tompkins Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
446 E Tompkins Street
446 East Tompkins Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
446 East Tompkins Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental potential. Could be used as 5 bedroom 2 bath home. Close to CABS bus stop. Great location near highway, Crew stadium, shopping and some night life.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 446 E Tompkins Street have any available units?
446 E Tompkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 446 E Tompkins Street have?
Some of 446 E Tompkins Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 446 E Tompkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 E Tompkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 E Tompkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 446 E Tompkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 446 E Tompkins Street offer parking?
Yes, 446 E Tompkins Street offers parking.
Does 446 E Tompkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 E Tompkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 E Tompkins Street have a pool?
No, 446 E Tompkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 E Tompkins Street have accessible units?
No, 446 E Tompkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 E Tompkins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 E Tompkins Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing