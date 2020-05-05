All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

4445 (N) Mobile Drive

4445 Mobile Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4445 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH 43220
Kendale

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious renovated 2bed 1.5 bath in great location - Property Id: 12391

Parker Place Apartments has a large remodeled two bedroom flat with 1 full bathroom and 1/2 bathroom in master bedroom, available September 15. Water and trash paid. 24 unit building in small private complex that includes laundry building, pool, tennis court, picnic area, and off street parking. Ideally located near shopping, dining, and public transportation. Close to Rt. 315, Worthington, Upper Arlington, Dublin, Clintonville, Ohio State University, and Riverside Hospital. $820 up per month. One year lease. No pets. Call Deborah after 9AM 717-9410 to view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12391
Property Id 12391

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 (N) Mobile Drive have any available units?
4445 (N) Mobile Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4445 (N) Mobile Drive have?
Some of 4445 (N) Mobile Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 (N) Mobile Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4445 (N) Mobile Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 (N) Mobile Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4445 (N) Mobile Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4445 (N) Mobile Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4445 (N) Mobile Drive offers parking.
Does 4445 (N) Mobile Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 (N) Mobile Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 (N) Mobile Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4445 (N) Mobile Drive has a pool.
Does 4445 (N) Mobile Drive have accessible units?
No, 4445 (N) Mobile Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 (N) Mobile Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4445 (N) Mobile Drive has units with dishwashers.
