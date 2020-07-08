Rent Calculator
4423 Maize Rd
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM
4423 Maize Rd
4423 Maize Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4423 Maize Road, Columbus, OH 43224
Maize-Morse
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Awesome 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Home
double car garage
unfinished basement with water/dryer hookups
NOT A SECTION 8 HOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4423 Maize Rd have any available units?
4423 Maize Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 4423 Maize Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Maize Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Maize Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4423 Maize Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 4423 Maize Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Maize Rd offers parking.
Does 4423 Maize Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 Maize Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Maize Rd have a pool?
No, 4423 Maize Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Maize Rd have accessible units?
No, 4423 Maize Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Maize Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Maize Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4423 Maize Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4423 Maize Rd has units with air conditioning.
