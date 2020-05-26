All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:32 PM

439 Eldridge Ave.

439 Eldridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

439 Eldridge Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a86530003c ---- ? Three bedroom one bathroom duplex. ? Spacious living that features a decorative fire place (fireplace used for decorative purposes only). ? Kitchen appliances (stove and refrigerator) included. ? Washer dryer hookups are located in the unfinished basement. ? Hardwood floors are featured throughout most of the unit. ? Located minutes from the freeway. ? Conveniently located near the COTA bus line. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: No pets permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: On street parking Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: Duplex Utilities Included: None Yard:Shared Back Yard A/C: None Landscaping: Landlord responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Eldridge Ave. have any available units?
439 Eldridge Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 Eldridge Ave. have?
Some of 439 Eldridge Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Eldridge Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
439 Eldridge Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Eldridge Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 Eldridge Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 439 Eldridge Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 439 Eldridge Ave. offers parking.
Does 439 Eldridge Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Eldridge Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Eldridge Ave. have a pool?
No, 439 Eldridge Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 439 Eldridge Ave. have accessible units?
No, 439 Eldridge Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Eldridge Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Eldridge Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

