Last updated May 13 2020 at 9:07 PM

438 South Champion Avenue

438 South Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

438 South Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You'll love this Renovated Home with 2 beds,1 bath located in in the South of Main neighborhood and close to Trolly District! Minutes From Children’s Hospital, 10 minutes to downtown! New chef kitchen with brand new appliances and granite counters! First floor laundry hookup! Privacy fence with parking in back! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Now offering 1-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 South Champion Avenue have any available units?
438 South Champion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 South Champion Avenue have?
Some of 438 South Champion Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 South Champion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
438 South Champion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 South Champion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 South Champion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 438 South Champion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 438 South Champion Avenue offers parking.
Does 438 South Champion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 South Champion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 South Champion Avenue have a pool?
No, 438 South Champion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 438 South Champion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 438 South Champion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 438 South Champion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 South Champion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

