Last updated August 26 2019

4370 4370 Le Marie Place

4370 Le Marie Court · No Longer Available
Location

4370 Le Marie Court, Columbus, OH 43224
Maize-Morse

Amenities

Welcome, Home to Summit Park Apartments where you will experience quality living at an affordable price. Our caring, professional management team will make you feel right at home the responsibleent you step through the door. Call today to schedule an appointment to see our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom garden and town-home suites provide you with the perfect choice to suit your specific lifestyle. We are conveniently located close to I-71 and 270, and only minutes to Easton and Polaris shopping Center.

*Bedrooms: 2 Bed
*Lease Duration: 1 Year
*Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
*Living room
*Dining room
*Walk-in closet
*Range / Oven
*Bathrooms: 1- Bath
*Refrigerator
*Dishwasher
*Garbage disposal
*Freezer
*Double pane / Storm windows
*Cable-ready
*Hardwood floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 4370 Le Marie Place have any available units?
4370 4370 Le Marie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 4370 Le Marie Place have?
Some of 4370 4370 Le Marie Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 4370 Le Marie Place currently offering any rent specials?
4370 4370 Le Marie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 4370 Le Marie Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4370 4370 Le Marie Place is pet friendly.
Does 4370 4370 Le Marie Place offer parking?
No, 4370 4370 Le Marie Place does not offer parking.
Does 4370 4370 Le Marie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4370 4370 Le Marie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 4370 Le Marie Place have a pool?
No, 4370 4370 Le Marie Place does not have a pool.
Does 4370 4370 Le Marie Place have accessible units?
No, 4370 4370 Le Marie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 4370 Le Marie Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 4370 Le Marie Place has units with dishwashers.
