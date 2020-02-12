4370 4370 Le Marie Place

Amenities

Welcome, Home to Summit Park Apartments where you will experience quality living at an affordable price. Our caring, professional management team will make you feel right at home the responsibleent you step through the door. Call today to schedule an appointment to see our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom garden and town-home suites provide you with the perfect choice to suit your specific lifestyle. We are conveniently located close to I-71 and 270, and only minutes to Easton and Polaris shopping Center.



*Bedrooms: 2 Bed

*Lease Duration: 1 Year

*Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

*Living room

*Dining room

*Walk-in closet

*Range / Oven

*Bathrooms: 1- Bath

*Refrigerator

*Dishwasher

*Garbage disposal

*Freezer

*Double pane / Storm windows

*Cable-ready

*Hardwood floors



Key words : Easton Town Center , Polaris Fashion Place , Cosi , German Village, Short North