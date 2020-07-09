All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
43 E. Blake Avenue
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

43 E. Blake Avenue

43 East Blake Avenue · No Longer Available
Columbus
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

43 East Blake Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

43 E. Blake Avenue Available 08/01/20 -

(RLNE2833247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have any available units?
43 E. Blake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 43 E. Blake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
43 E. Blake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 E. Blake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue offer parking?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have a pool?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

