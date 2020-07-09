Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 43 E. Blake Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
43 E. Blake Avenue
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
43 E. Blake Avenue
43 East Blake Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
43 East Blake Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
43 E. Blake Avenue Available 08/01/20 -
(RLNE2833247)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have any available units?
43 E. Blake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 43 E. Blake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
43 E. Blake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 E. Blake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue offer parking?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have a pool?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 E. Blake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 E. Blake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing