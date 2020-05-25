All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 427 Bricktone Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
427 Bricktone Road
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:16 AM

427 Bricktone Road

427 Bricktone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
East Broad
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

427 Bricktone Drive, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Bricktone Road have any available units?
427 Bricktone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 427 Bricktone Road currently offering any rent specials?
427 Bricktone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Bricktone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Bricktone Road is pet friendly.
Does 427 Bricktone Road offer parking?
Yes, 427 Bricktone Road offers parking.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have a pool?
Yes, 427 Bricktone Road has a pool.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have accessible units?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing