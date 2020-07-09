Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

426 E 15th Ave Available 08/14/20 6 Bedroom- OSU Campus - NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL 2020- This is a huge 6 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single family home. Beautifully renovated and offers hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows, updated kitchen with tons of cabinets, fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave, huge front porch, central air, full walk out basement with additional living space, a washer/dryer and full bath, large fenced in back yard with additional carport parking, steps away from the CABS and Cota bus line.



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water use



Pets are welcome with a $250 refundable pet deposit and a $50 monthly pet fee.



