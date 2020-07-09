All apartments in Columbus
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

426 E 15th Ave

426 East Fifteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

426 East Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
426 E 15th Ave Available 08/14/20 6 Bedroom- OSU Campus - NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL 2020- This is a huge 6 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single family home. Beautifully renovated and offers hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows, updated kitchen with tons of cabinets, fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave, huge front porch, central air, full walk out basement with additional living space, a washer/dryer and full bath, large fenced in back yard with additional carport parking, steps away from the CABS and Cota bus line.

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water use

Pets are welcome with a $250 refundable pet deposit and a $50 monthly pet fee.

(RLNE2179117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 E 15th Ave have any available units?
426 E 15th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 E 15th Ave have?
Some of 426 E 15th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 E 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
426 E 15th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E 15th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 E 15th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 426 E 15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 426 E 15th Ave offers parking.
Does 426 E 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 E 15th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 426 E 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 426 E 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 426 E 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 E 15th Ave has units with dishwashers.

