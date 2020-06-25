4220 Nipigon Drive

Amenities

Hamilton schools 3 bed 2.5 bath bi level home. Master bedroom has a master bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath, Living room, kitchen has updated cabinets, and all appliances supplied. There is a 1/2 bath and laundry off large 12 x 24 family room. Has central A/C, mini blinds. large rear yard, and 2 car attached garage with opener. . Rents for 1275 month+1275 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

