Columbus, OH
4220 Nipigon Drive
Last updated November 30 2019 at 7:22 PM

Location

4220 Nipigon Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Hamilton schools 3 bed 2.5 bath bi level home. Master bedroom has a master bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath, Living room, kitchen has updated cabinets, and all appliances supplied. There is a 1/2 bath and laundry off large 12 x 24 family room. Has central A/C, mini blinds. large rear yard, and 2 car attached garage with opener. . Rents for 1275 month+1275 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Nipigon Drive have any available units?
4220 Nipigon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4220 Nipigon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Nipigon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Nipigon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4220 Nipigon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4220 Nipigon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Nipigon Drive offers parking.
Does 4220 Nipigon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Nipigon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Nipigon Drive have a pool?
No, 4220 Nipigon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Nipigon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4220 Nipigon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Nipigon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Nipigon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 Nipigon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4220 Nipigon Drive has units with air conditioning.
