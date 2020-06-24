All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 42 E 3rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
42 E 3rd Ave
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

42 E 3rd Ave

42 East Third Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Short North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

42 East Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Short North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Italian Village Single Family House! - Single family house located in Italian Village with central Air Conditioning, washing machine, dryer, dishwasher, fenced in yard, front porch, exposed brick and hardwood

(RLNE4445900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 E 3rd Ave have any available units?
42 E 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 E 3rd Ave have?
Some of 42 E 3rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 E 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
42 E 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 E 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 E 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 42 E 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 42 E 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 42 E 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 E 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 E 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 42 E 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 42 E 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 42 E 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 42 E 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 E 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing