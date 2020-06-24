42 E 3rd Ave

42 East Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201 Short North
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Beautiful Italian Village Single Family House! - Single family house located in Italian Village with central Air Conditioning, washing machine, dryer, dishwasher, fenced in yard, front porch, exposed brick and hardwood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
