Columbus, OH
4188 Colister Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM
4188 Colister Drive
4188 Colister Drive
No Longer Available
4188 Colister Drive, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4188 Colister Drive have any available units?
4188 Colister Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 4188 Colister Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4188 Colister Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4188 Colister Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4188 Colister Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 4188 Colister Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4188 Colister Drive offers parking.
Does 4188 Colister Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4188 Colister Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4188 Colister Drive have a pool?
No, 4188 Colister Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4188 Colister Drive have accessible units?
No, 4188 Colister Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4188 Colister Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4188 Colister Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4188 Colister Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4188 Colister Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
