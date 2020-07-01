Rent Calculator
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
415 Helen St
415 Helen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
415 Helen Street, Columbus, OH 43223
South Hilltop
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
car wash area
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
garage
For rent is a great 2 bedroom home with all hardwood floors, updates in kitchen and bath, 2 car garage, basement and attic storage. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 Helen St have any available units?
415 Helen St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 415 Helen St have?
Some of 415 Helen St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 415 Helen St currently offering any rent specials?
415 Helen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Helen St pet-friendly?
No, 415 Helen St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 415 Helen St offer parking?
Yes, 415 Helen St offers parking.
Does 415 Helen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Helen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Helen St have a pool?
No, 415 Helen St does not have a pool.
Does 415 Helen St have accessible units?
No, 415 Helen St does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Helen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Helen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Mount Carmel College of Nursing