4149 Arbury Lane

Single-story ranch-style home with crisp white siding and black shutters on a tree-lined street. Make yourself at home in the comfortable living room with plush wall-to-wall carpeting and a huge picture window overlooking the front yard. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and lots of storage. Three bedrooms with closets and a large bathroom with shower/tub, all on the same level as the laundry/utility room. Outside, you can relax on the deck under the big trees in the large, fenced backyard overlooking the wooded ravine. Quiet neighborhood with sidewalks located near public transportation, freeways, and shopping & dining in the Easton area.



Resident Qualifications



Prospect Must Have Positive Residential History:

No Evictions within the Past Three Years

Evictions Older Than 3 Years MUST BE PAID IN FULL

No Recent Negative Feedback from Former Landlords (i.e.: damage, noise, conduct)

No outstanding balance with another Landlord

No outstanding balances with utility companies (gas, electric, water, phone, and cable)

No Occupant May Have Certain Felony Convictions:

Drug Related Offenses

Sexual Offenses

Violent Offenses

Prospect must earn Three times the Monthly Rent (Total Combined Gross Income, applies to credit approved applicants only).

Any credit score below 580 will require a qualified co-signer. Co-signer must have minimum credit score of 650 and make 5x gross income of monthly rent.

No outstanding Bankruptcies or Foreclosures. Must be discharged.

Each person 18 and over MUST complete an application. This includes persons not financially responsible for paying the rent and persons living in the unit part of the time.

No outstanding tax liens.

Pet Policy

Pets are not allowed on the premises under any circumstances without prior written approval of HER Realtors Residential Property Management. Any pet may be rejected by Management for any reason that Management deems appropriate. There are substantial penalties if any Resident has a pet without first securing prior written approval of Management, or for violation of any pet rules.



$300 non-refundable pet fee plus an additional $25 a pet per month.

Maximum of 2 pets.

No pet is permitted if the weight of pet exceeds 70 pounds.

Dogs and cats are permitted with the exception of: Akitas, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf/Wolf hybrid.

Snakes, Rodents, and Reptiles are NOT allowed under any circumstance.

Pets are only allowed outside the unit while on a leash and while accompanied by the resident.

