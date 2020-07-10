All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4149 Arbury Lane

4149 Arbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4149 Arbury Lane, Columbus, OH 43224
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single-story ranch-style home with crisp white siding and black shutters on a tree-lined street. Make yourself at home in the comfortable living room with plush wall-to-wall carpeting and a huge picture window overlooking the front yard. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and lots of storage. Three bedrooms with closets and a large bathroom with shower/tub, all on the same level as the laundry/utility room. Outside, you can relax on the deck under the big trees in the large, fenced backyard overlooking the wooded ravine. Quiet neighborhood with sidewalks located near public transportation, freeways, and shopping & dining in the Easton area.

Resident Qualifications

Prospect Must Have Positive Residential History:
No Evictions within the Past Three Years
Evictions Older Than 3 Years MUST BE PAID IN FULL
No Recent Negative Feedback from Former Landlords (i.e.: damage, noise, conduct)
No outstanding balance with another Landlord
No outstanding balances with utility companies (gas, electric, water, phone, and cable)
No Occupant May Have Certain Felony Convictions:
Drug Related Offenses
Sexual Offenses
Violent Offenses
Prospect must earn Three times the Monthly Rent (Total Combined Gross Income, applies to credit approved applicants only).
Any credit score below 580 will require a qualified co-signer. Co-signer must have minimum credit score of 650 and make 5x gross income of monthly rent.
No outstanding Bankruptcies or Foreclosures. Must be discharged.
Each person 18 and over MUST complete an application. This includes persons not financially responsible for paying the rent and persons living in the unit part of the time.
No outstanding tax liens.
Pet Policy
Pets are not allowed on the premises under any circumstances without prior written approval of HER Realtors Residential Property Management. Any pet may be rejected by Management for any reason that Management deems appropriate. There are substantial penalties if any Resident has a pet without first securing prior written approval of Management, or for violation of any pet rules.

$300 non-refundable pet fee plus an additional $25 a pet per month.
Maximum of 2 pets.
No pet is permitted if the weight of pet exceeds 70 pounds.
Dogs and cats are permitted with the exception of: Akitas, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf/Wolf hybrid.
Snakes, Rodents, and Reptiles are NOT allowed under any circumstance.
Pets are only allowed outside the unit while on a leash and while accompanied by the resident.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 Arbury Lane have any available units?
4149 Arbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4149 Arbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4149 Arbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 Arbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4149 Arbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4149 Arbury Lane offer parking?
No, 4149 Arbury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4149 Arbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 Arbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 Arbury Lane have a pool?
No, 4149 Arbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4149 Arbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 4149 Arbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 Arbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4149 Arbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4149 Arbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4149 Arbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

