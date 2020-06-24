All apartments in Columbus
414 East 13th Ave.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

414 East 13th Ave.

414 13th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

414 13th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/346235e0f1 ----
Live minutes away from the Ohio State University in this spacious four bedroom one bath duplex. All appliances included (including washer dryer). Schedule a showing to view this property in person today!

? Neighborhood and Community Amenities ?
Minutes away from The Ohio State University

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Dogs and cats allowed
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No Smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No Section 8.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Hardwood
Parking: On and off street parking
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer
Property Type: Duplex
Utilities Included: None
Yard: N/A
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Landlord responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: August 15, 2019-July 31, 2020
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

