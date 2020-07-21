All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4130 Emerius Dr.

4130 Emerius Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Emerius Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Somerset

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03be8dd005 ----
Three bedroom two and a half bathroom condo.
Living room features a fireplace (decorative purposes only)
Spacious kitchen with separate dining room.
Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances.
Attached two car garage.
Pet friendly (dogs and cats are accepted).
Located near Easton Town Center.

Property Restrictions
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

Property Description Details
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Microwave / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: Condo
Utilities Included: None
Yard: N/A
A/C: Central
Landscaping: HOA responsibility

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Contact us to schedule a showing.
? Who am I renting from? ?
RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Emerius Dr. have any available units?
4130 Emerius Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Emerius Dr. have?
Some of 4130 Emerius Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Emerius Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Emerius Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Emerius Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 Emerius Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4130 Emerius Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Emerius Dr. offers parking.
Does 4130 Emerius Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Emerius Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Emerius Dr. have a pool?
No, 4130 Emerius Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Emerius Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4130 Emerius Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Emerius Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Emerius Dr. has units with dishwashers.
