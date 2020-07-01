All apartments in Columbus
41 West 9th Ave.

41 West Ninth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

41 West Ninth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
- Central A/C, Washer and Dryer in Unit, Dishwasher, Off-Street Parking

(RLNE4666995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 West 9th Ave. have any available units?
41 West 9th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 West 9th Ave. have?
Some of 41 West 9th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 West 9th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
41 West 9th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 West 9th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 41 West 9th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 41 West 9th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 41 West 9th Ave. offers parking.
Does 41 West 9th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 West 9th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 West 9th Ave. have a pool?
No, 41 West 9th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 41 West 9th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 41 West 9th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 West 9th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 West 9th Ave. has units with dishwashers.

