All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4094 Larry Place - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4094 Larry Place - 1
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM

4094 Larry Place - 1

4094 Larry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4094 Larry Place, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated North Columbus home ready for someone to call it home! This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home has been updated with brand new floors on the first floor and bathrooms, kitchen cabinets, counter tops and tiled floors, freshly painted interior with brick exterior, Unfinished basement available for extra storage or other usage. Washer/Dryer hookup. Parking spot included. Large garage available for an extra $50/month

Tenants pay all utilities; Gas, Electric ($20/mth Water).

Serious inquires only. Background and credit checks are conducted. First month & Security Deposit are required in order to move in.

Please schedule an appointment via EMAIL & TEXT are preferred! Please text or email if you receive

Application Link: https://therealestateretirementplan.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4094 Larry Place - 1 have any available units?
4094 Larry Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4094 Larry Place - 1 have?
Some of 4094 Larry Place - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4094 Larry Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4094 Larry Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4094 Larry Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4094 Larry Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4094 Larry Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4094 Larry Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 4094 Larry Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4094 Larry Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4094 Larry Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 4094 Larry Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4094 Larry Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4094 Larry Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4094 Larry Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4094 Larry Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing