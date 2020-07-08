4094 Larry Place - 1

Amenities

Renovated North Columbus home ready for someone to call it home! This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home has been updated with brand new floors on the first floor and bathrooms, kitchen cabinets, counter tops and tiled floors, freshly painted interior with brick exterior, Unfinished basement available for extra storage or other usage. Washer/Dryer hookup. Parking spot included. Large garage available for an extra $50/month



Tenants pay all utilities; Gas, Electric ($20/mth Water).



Serious inquires only. Background and credit checks are conducted. First month & Security Deposit are required in order to move in.



Please schedule an appointment via EMAIL & TEXT are preferred! Please text or email if you receive



Application Link: https://therealestateretirementplan.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/