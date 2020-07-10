All apartments in Columbus
4055 Forest Edge Dr.
4055 Forest Edge Dr.

4055 Forest Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4055 Forest Edge Drive, Columbus, OH 43230
Strawberry Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3cec752000 ----
? Three bedroom one and a half bathroom town house.
? Inviting eat-in kitchen includes all appliances.
? Spacious bedrooms.
? Finished lower level recreation room.
? Spacious backyard with storage shed.
? Dog friendly (no cats permitted; 2 dog maximum).
? Minutes away from the high way.
? Short drive to Easton Town Center.

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Dogs are permitted. No cats permitted. Two dog maximum.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Off street
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: Town house
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Back Yard
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
? Who am I renting from? ?
RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

