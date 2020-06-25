All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 405 E. 15th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
405 E. 15th Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

405 E. 15th Ave

405 East Fifteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

405 East Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
405 E. 15th Ave Available 08/19/19 -

(RLNE4666992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 E. 15th Ave have any available units?
405 E. 15th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 405 E. 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
405 E. 15th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 E. 15th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 405 E. 15th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 405 E. 15th Ave offer parking?
No, 405 E. 15th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 405 E. 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 E. 15th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 E. 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 405 E. 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 405 E. 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 405 E. 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 405 E. 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 E. 15th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 E. 15th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 E. 15th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing