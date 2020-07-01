Rent Calculator
4037 Peakwood Dr
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:46 AM
4037 Peakwood Dr
4037 Peakwood Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4037 Peakwood Drive, Columbus, OH 43125
Winchester
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Great location,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4037 Peakwood Dr have any available units?
4037 Peakwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4037 Peakwood Dr have?
Some of 4037 Peakwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 4037 Peakwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Peakwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Peakwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4037 Peakwood Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 4037 Peakwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4037 Peakwood Dr offers parking.
Does 4037 Peakwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4037 Peakwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Peakwood Dr have a pool?
No, 4037 Peakwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4037 Peakwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4037 Peakwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Peakwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4037 Peakwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Mount Carmel College of Nursing