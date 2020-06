Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom 1 bath in a private wooded area!

Updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath, upstairs apartment home in the exclusive Wellington Woods Community. New carpet and full size washer and dryer hook up. Pets allowed, breed restrictions apply. Must gross 3x the monthly rent amount and have no prior evictions to qualify. All applications are subject to approval. Proof of income and rental history required. Equal housing opportunity!