400 East 16th Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

400 East 16th Avenue

400 East Sixteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

400 East Sixteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
ABOUT
Welcome to the Indianola Terrace neighborhood. A lot of space with hardwood floors, study room, large basement for storage, and off-street parking. Near Ohio State University. This property is perfect for you! 4-5 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1504 SqFt.

FEATURES
- Tub/Shower
- Central Air
- Washer/Dryer Included

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring

KITCHEN
- Stainless Steel Range
- Stainless Steel Dishwasher
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Yes

Section 8
- Yes

RENT
$1700/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1700 X 3= $5100 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

