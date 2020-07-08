400 East 16th Avenue

Amenities

ABOUT

Welcome to the Indianola Terrace neighborhood. A lot of space with hardwood floors, study room, large basement for storage, and off-street parking. Near Ohio State University. This property is perfect for you! 4-5 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1504 SqFt.



FEATURES

- Tub/Shower

- Central Air

- Washer/Dryer Included



LIVING SPACE

-Hardwood Flooring



KITCHEN

- Stainless Steel Range

- Stainless Steel Dishwasher

- Stainless Steel Refrigerator



PET POLICY

- Yes



Section 8

- Yes



RENT

$1700/month



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



No Evictions in the last 3 years.



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1700 X 3= $5100 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's, bank statements



