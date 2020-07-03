Rent Calculator
Home
Columbus, OH
3988 E Fulton St
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM
3988 E Fulton St
3988 Fulton Street
No Longer Available
Location
3988 Fulton Street, Columbus, OH 43227
Beechwood
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Unit. Large fenced in back yard. 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3988 E Fulton St have any available units?
3988 E Fulton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3988 E Fulton St currently offering any rent specials?
3988 E Fulton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3988 E Fulton St pet-friendly?
No, 3988 E Fulton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3988 E Fulton St offer parking?
Yes, 3988 E Fulton St offers parking.
Does 3988 E Fulton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3988 E Fulton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3988 E Fulton St have a pool?
No, 3988 E Fulton St does not have a pool.
Does 3988 E Fulton St have accessible units?
No, 3988 E Fulton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3988 E Fulton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3988 E Fulton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3988 E Fulton St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3988 E Fulton St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
