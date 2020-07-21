All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3985 Three Rivers Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3985 Three Rivers Lane
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:40 PM

3985 Three Rivers Lane

3985 Three Rivers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3985 Three Rivers Lane, Columbus, OH 43125
Three Rivers

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3985 Three Rivers Lane have any available units?
3985 Three Rivers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3985 Three Rivers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3985 Three Rivers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3985 Three Rivers Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3985 Three Rivers Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3985 Three Rivers Lane offer parking?
No, 3985 Three Rivers Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3985 Three Rivers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3985 Three Rivers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3985 Three Rivers Lane have a pool?
No, 3985 Three Rivers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3985 Three Rivers Lane have accessible units?
No, 3985 Three Rivers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3985 Three Rivers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3985 Three Rivers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3985 Three Rivers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3985 Three Rivers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
The Wood Co
939 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing