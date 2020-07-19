All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3967 Poppyseed Court

3967 Poppyseed Court · No Longer Available
Location

3967 Poppyseed Court, Columbus, OH 43207
Madison Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch. Call 614-361-3919 for Showings No Self Scheduling Available.
1 Car Attached Garage.
Fridge/Stove, A/C

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 Poppyseed Court have any available units?
3967 Poppyseed Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3967 Poppyseed Court have?
Some of 3967 Poppyseed Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3967 Poppyseed Court currently offering any rent specials?
3967 Poppyseed Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 Poppyseed Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3967 Poppyseed Court is pet friendly.
Does 3967 Poppyseed Court offer parking?
Yes, 3967 Poppyseed Court offers parking.
Does 3967 Poppyseed Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3967 Poppyseed Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 Poppyseed Court have a pool?
No, 3967 Poppyseed Court does not have a pool.
Does 3967 Poppyseed Court have accessible units?
No, 3967 Poppyseed Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 Poppyseed Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3967 Poppyseed Court does not have units with dishwashers.
