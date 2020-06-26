All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3950 Carlton Ave

3950 Carlton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3950 Carlton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Mix Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Carlton Ave have any available units?
3950 Carlton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3950 Carlton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Carlton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Carlton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3950 Carlton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3950 Carlton Ave offer parking?
No, 3950 Carlton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3950 Carlton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 Carlton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Carlton Ave have a pool?
No, 3950 Carlton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3950 Carlton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3950 Carlton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Carlton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3950 Carlton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 Carlton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3950 Carlton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
