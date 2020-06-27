All apartments in Columbus
3948 Grand Bend Drive
3948 Grand Bend Drive

3948 Grand Bend Drive
Location

3948 Grand Bend Drive, Columbus, OH 43125
Three Rivers

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3948 Grand Bend Drive have any available units?
3948 Grand Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3948 Grand Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3948 Grand Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 Grand Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3948 Grand Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3948 Grand Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 3948 Grand Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3948 Grand Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3948 Grand Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 Grand Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 3948 Grand Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3948 Grand Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3948 Grand Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 Grand Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3948 Grand Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3948 Grand Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3948 Grand Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
