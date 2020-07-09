All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 39 West 9th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
39 West 9th Ave.
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

39 West 9th Ave.

39 W 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

39 W 9th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
39 West 9th Ave. Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4666987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 West 9th Ave. have any available units?
39 West 9th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 39 West 9th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
39 West 9th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 West 9th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 39 West 9th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 39 West 9th Ave. offer parking?
No, 39 West 9th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 39 West 9th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 West 9th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 West 9th Ave. have a pool?
No, 39 West 9th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 39 West 9th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 39 West 9th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 39 West 9th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 West 9th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 West 9th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 West 9th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing