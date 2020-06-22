388 Morrison Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities garage internet access

Subleasing our 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house! We are currently on a lease until Feb. 2020. Rent is with no utilities, only internet/WiFi is included. Amazing space inside and out! 2 car deattached garage. Amazing front patio. Bexley/Franklin Park area. Available now!



No credit or background check with a refundable (one months rent) security deposit.



Will need to sign a sublease agreement. Copy of ID, Social #, and proof of income.



Absolutely NO PETS. (Reason why we are leaving)

Please contact if interested.