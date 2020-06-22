All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

388 Morrison Ave

388 Morrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

388 Morrison Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Subleasing our 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house! We are currently on a lease until Feb. 2020. Rent is with no utilities, only internet/WiFi is included. Amazing space inside and out! 2 car deattached garage. Amazing front patio. Bexley/Franklin Park area. Available now!

No credit or background check with a refundable (one months rent) security deposit.

Will need to sign a sublease agreement. Copy of ID, Social #, and proof of income.

Absolutely NO PETS. (Reason why we are leaving)
Please contact if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Morrison Ave have any available units?
388 Morrison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 388 Morrison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
388 Morrison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Morrison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 388 Morrison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 388 Morrison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 388 Morrison Ave offers parking.
Does 388 Morrison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 388 Morrison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Morrison Ave have a pool?
No, 388 Morrison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 388 Morrison Ave have accessible units?
No, 388 Morrison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Morrison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 Morrison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 388 Morrison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 388 Morrison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
