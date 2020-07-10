All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3865 Aigen Avenue

3865 Aigen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Aigen Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 Aigen Avenue have any available units?
3865 Aigen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3865 Aigen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3865 Aigen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 Aigen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3865 Aigen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3865 Aigen Avenue offer parking?
No, 3865 Aigen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3865 Aigen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 Aigen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 Aigen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3865 Aigen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3865 Aigen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3865 Aigen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 Aigen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 Aigen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 Aigen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 Aigen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

