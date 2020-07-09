All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

385 East Fifteenth Avenue
Location

385 East Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
385 E 15th Unit 385 Available 08/01/20 385 E 15th - 5/6 bedroom house. Features central air, 2 full baths, washer and dryer included, 2 refrigerators, dishwasher, garage, large backyard, deck in rear, and pet friendly.

(RLNE5143413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 E 15th have any available units?
385 E 15th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 E 15th have?
Some of 385 E 15th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 E 15th currently offering any rent specials?
385 E 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 E 15th pet-friendly?
Yes, 385 E 15th is pet friendly.
Does 385 E 15th offer parking?
Yes, 385 E 15th offers parking.
Does 385 E 15th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 E 15th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 E 15th have a pool?
No, 385 E 15th does not have a pool.
Does 385 E 15th have accessible units?
No, 385 E 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 385 E 15th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 E 15th has units with dishwashers.

