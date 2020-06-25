All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3802 East Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3802 East Fulton Street
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:01 AM

3802 East Fulton Street

3802 E Fulton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3802 E Fulton St, Columbus, OH 43227
Beechwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Updated Ranch, Spacious Floor Plan, All Electric, Massive Lot..Call 614-361-3919!!

Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 East Fulton Street have any available units?
3802 East Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3802 East Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3802 East Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 East Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 East Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3802 East Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 3802 East Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 3802 East Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 East Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 East Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 3802 East Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3802 East Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 3802 East Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 East Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 East Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 East Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3802 East Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing