Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
372 Wrexham Ave
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
372 Wrexham Ave
372 Wrexham Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
372 Wrexham Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 1 bath. Half of a Duplex. Recently updated with new flooring throughout, fresh paint. Newer windows, and well maintained. Large kitchen and dining area space.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5112734)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 372 Wrexham Ave have any available units?
372 Wrexham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 372 Wrexham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
372 Wrexham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Wrexham Ave pet-friendly?
No, 372 Wrexham Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 372 Wrexham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 372 Wrexham Ave offers parking.
Does 372 Wrexham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Wrexham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Wrexham Ave have a pool?
No, 372 Wrexham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 372 Wrexham Ave have accessible units?
No, 372 Wrexham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Wrexham Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 Wrexham Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Wrexham Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 Wrexham Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
