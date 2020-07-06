3715 Mullane Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Sign a lease by Monday, April 22nd and we will waive the administration fee! (Normally $100)



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom house, located in the Ballymead neighborhood, feeds into the Dublin City School District.



This house is conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and freeway access.



The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen connected to a family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, and access to the 2 car garage and back yard.

The second floor has a master bedroom with an attached full bathroom. Down the hall are the 3 other bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway.

The basement has a finished room with extra unfinished storage space and laundry hookups.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one-time pet fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping and lawncare, and trash.



Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful home!



Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.