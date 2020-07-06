All apartments in Columbus
3715 Mullane Court
Last updated April 21 2019 at 6:54 PM

3715 Mullane Court

3715 Mullane Court · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Mullane Court, Columbus, OH 43016
Shannon Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign a lease by Monday, April 22nd and we will waive the administration fee! (Normally $100)

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom house, located in the Ballymead neighborhood, feeds into the Dublin City School District.

This house is conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and freeway access.

The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen connected to a family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, and access to the 2 car garage and back yard.
The second floor has a master bedroom with an attached full bathroom. Down the hall are the 3 other bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway.
The basement has a finished room with extra unfinished storage space and laundry hookups.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one-time pet fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping and lawncare, and trash.

Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful home!

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Mullane Court have any available units?
3715 Mullane Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Mullane Court have?
Some of 3715 Mullane Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Mullane Court currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Mullane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Mullane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Mullane Court is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Mullane Court offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Mullane Court offers parking.
Does 3715 Mullane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Mullane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Mullane Court have a pool?
No, 3715 Mullane Court does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Mullane Court have accessible units?
No, 3715 Mullane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Mullane Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Mullane Court does not have units with dishwashers.
