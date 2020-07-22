All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 18 2020

3711 Beulah Road

Location

3711 Beulah Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Fresh paint, brand new stainless appliances & cabinets. Home has tile flooring & bath, tile kitchen & bath, solid wood flooring and more. Set up your showing today. This will go fast. Please use email ONLY for questions & showings. QUALIFICATIONS: Pets may be permitted at an additional $250 pet fee and $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Household income must equal 3 times the monthly rent. Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 2 years ago. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Beulah Road have any available units?
3711 Beulah Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Beulah Road have?
Some of 3711 Beulah Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Beulah Road currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Beulah Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Beulah Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Beulah Road is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Beulah Road offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Beulah Road offers parking.
Does 3711 Beulah Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Beulah Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Beulah Road have a pool?
No, 3711 Beulah Road does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Beulah Road have accessible units?
No, 3711 Beulah Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Beulah Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 Beulah Road does not have units with dishwashers.
