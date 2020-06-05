3709 Briggs Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many updates! - Available soon, Updated 2 bedroom townhouse with tons of space.

The property is located on the southwest side of Columbus and includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an unfinished basement, and a partially fenced back yard that is secluded and comfortably shaded. With beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home, the kitchen has been remodeled with newer cabinets, marble counter tops, and newer tile floor, appliances are only 1 year old. The bathroom has been beautifully renovated with gorgeous tile and new fixtures. The basement has hookups for a washer and dryer.



Pet friendly



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H1WlvCa5tg



