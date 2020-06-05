All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3709 Briggs Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3709 Briggs Rd
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

3709 Briggs Rd

3709 Briggs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3709 Briggs Road, Columbus, OH 43228
Holly Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many updates! - Available soon, Updated 2 bedroom townhouse with tons of space.
The property is located on the southwest side of Columbus and includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an unfinished basement, and a partially fenced back yard that is secluded and comfortably shaded. With beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home, the kitchen has been remodeled with newer cabinets, marble counter tops, and newer tile floor, appliances are only 1 year old. The bathroom has been beautifully renovated with gorgeous tile and new fixtures. The basement has hookups for a washer and dryer.

Pet friendly

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H1WlvCa5tg

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE3557693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Briggs Rd have any available units?
3709 Briggs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Briggs Rd have?
Some of 3709 Briggs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Briggs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Briggs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Briggs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Briggs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Briggs Rd offer parking?
No, 3709 Briggs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Briggs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 Briggs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Briggs Rd have a pool?
No, 3709 Briggs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Briggs Rd have accessible units?
No, 3709 Briggs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Briggs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Briggs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing