Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
370 Wrexham Ave
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
370 Wrexham Ave
370 Wrexham Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
370 Wrexham Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 1 bath. Half of a Duplex. Recently updated with new flooring throughout, fresh paint. Newer windows, and well maintained. Large kitchen and dining area space.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5112734)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 370 Wrexham Ave have any available units?
370 Wrexham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 370 Wrexham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
370 Wrexham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Wrexham Ave pet-friendly?
No, 370 Wrexham Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 370 Wrexham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 370 Wrexham Ave offers parking.
Does 370 Wrexham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Wrexham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Wrexham Ave have a pool?
No, 370 Wrexham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 370 Wrexham Ave have accessible units?
No, 370 Wrexham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Wrexham Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Wrexham Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Wrexham Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Wrexham Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
