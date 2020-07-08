Rent Calculator
368 King Ave.
368 King Ave.
368 King Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
368 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Necko
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
368 King Ave. Available 08/19/19 -
(RLNE4666978)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 368 King Ave. have any available units?
368 King Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 368 King Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
368 King Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 King Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 368 King Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 368 King Ave. offer parking?
No, 368 King Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 368 King Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 King Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 King Ave. have a pool?
No, 368 King Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 368 King Ave. have accessible units?
No, 368 King Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 368 King Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 368 King Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 368 King Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 King Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
