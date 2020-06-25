All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
368 King Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
368 King Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

368 King Ave.

368 King Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

368 King Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Necko

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
368 King Ave. Available 08/19/19 -

(RLNE4666978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 368 King Ave. have any available units?
368 King Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 368 King Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
368 King Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 King Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 368 King Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 368 King Ave. offer parking?
No, 368 King Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 368 King Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 King Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 King Ave. have a pool?
No, 368 King Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 368 King Ave. have accessible units?
No, 368 King Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 368 King Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 368 King Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 368 King Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 King Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing