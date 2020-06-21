All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3668 Lacey Woods Park

3668 Lacey Woods Park · No Longer Available
Location

3668 Lacey Woods Park, Columbus, OH 43026
Mill Run

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have any available units?
3668 Lacey Woods Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3668 Lacey Woods Park currently offering any rent specials?
3668 Lacey Woods Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 Lacey Woods Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 3668 Lacey Woods Park is pet friendly.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park offer parking?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not offer parking.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have a pool?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not have a pool.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have accessible units?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not have units with air conditioning.
