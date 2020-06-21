Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3668 Lacey Woods Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3668 Lacey Woods Park
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3668 Lacey Woods Park
3668 Lacey Woods Park
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3668 Lacey Woods Park, Columbus, OH 43026
Mill Run
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have any available units?
3668 Lacey Woods Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3668 Lacey Woods Park currently offering any rent specials?
3668 Lacey Woods Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 Lacey Woods Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 3668 Lacey Woods Park is pet friendly.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park offer parking?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not offer parking.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have a pool?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not have a pool.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have accessible units?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3668 Lacey Woods Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 3668 Lacey Woods Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing